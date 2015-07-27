Montjoy receives 2015 Distinguished Alumni Award

ANDERSON — Lindsey Montjoy of Anderson received Tri-County Technical College’s 2015 Distinguished Alumni Award at the College’s spring commencement May 8 at the Anderson Civic Center.

The award, which highlights her dedication to her alma mater was presented to her by President Ronnie L. Booth.

The recipient of this award must have been awarded a degree, diploma, or certificate from Tri-County; must have graduated at least one year ago; and must have made significant contributions to the College, the Alumni Association or the community.

“This is such a surprise. I am so honored. I really feel like I am a part of the College and the Alumni Association,” said Montjoy, who at age 31, has earned four college degrees – two from Tri-County and two from Clemson University.

She has advanced from an LPN to a lecturer in the School of Nursing at Clemson University in just a decade.

Montjoy, who after earning Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) and Associate Degree Nursing degrees from Tri-County, went on to receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Nursing from Clemson, while working full-time as a registered nurse.

She learned about this career pathway while an LPN student at Tri-County. After earning her degree in 2003, she entered into the Associate Degree Nursing program and became an RN in 2006. She worked in the AnMed Behavioral Health Unit until 2012.

Montjoy had thoughts of continuing her education while nearing completion of her ADN degree but figured it was impossible in terms of finances and time. She had accepted the job at AnMed Health and didn’t know where more college could fit in.

But after hearing about the LPN to Professor initiative, a partnership with Tri-County, the hospitals in the service area, and Clemson University, she changed her mind.

“It sounded easy. I could earn my BSN in three semesters by attending classes one day a week at the University Center in Greenville,” Montjoy said. “It’s convenient and manageable, even while working a full-time job. You aren’t burned out at the end. And AnMed Health has a tuition assistance program.”

Montjoy has been working as a full-time lecturer in Clemson’s School of Nursing (mental health nursing) for more than a year. She is a member of the Faculty Search Committee for Clemson University’s School of Nursing, as well as the Gamma Mu chapter of Sigma Theta Tau.

She earned her master’s in Nursing (specializing in Family Nurse Practitioner) from Clemson in 2012 and then began working as a nurse at the CVS Minute Clinic in Clemson. She was a graduate teaching assistant while pursuing her master’s.

She continues to work as a Family Nurse Practitioner on weekends for Lutheran Hospice. “I’ve got the best of both worlds,” said Montjoy, whose next goal is to earn a Ph.D.

