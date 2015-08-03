Experimental plane crashes in West Union

WEST UNION — The Oconee County 911 center received several calls reporting seeing a small plane fall from the sky near Lake Keowee near West Union around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Responders found the pilot along McAlister Road and were quickly able to locate the crash site.

The pilot and his single passenger were uninjured. The small, experimental plane sustained heavy damage in the crash. The pilot reported an engine failure and stated he tried to land on a newly constructed residential street.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified for investigation into the cause.

The following units responded to the incident: Keowee-Ebenezer Station 11, West Union Station 16, GHS EMS and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

A small, experimental plane sustained heavy damage when it crash Sunday in West Union. The pilot and his passenger were not injured. http://pickenssentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/web1_oconeeairplane01.jpg A small, experimental plane sustained heavy damage when it crash Sunday in West Union. The pilot and his passenger were not injured. Courtesy photos The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified for investigation into the cause of the crash that left this experimental plane crumpled near Lake Keowee. http://pickenssentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/web1_oconeeairplane02.jpg The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified for investigation into the cause of the crash that left this experimental plane crumpled near Lake Keowee. Courtesy photos