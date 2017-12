Cadette Troop 2831 volunteered at Christmas at the Barn at Eden Farms, Sunday Dec. 10. They assisted young visitors with how to design and cut out their own snowflakes, write letters to Santa, make ornaments and Christmas necklaces.

Cadette Troop 2831 volunteered at Christmas at the Barn at Eden Farms, Sunday Dec. 10. They assisted young visitors with how to design and cut out their own snowflakes, write letters to Santa, make ornaments and Christmas necklaces. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_troop2831.jpg Cadette Troop 2831 volunteered at Christmas at the Barn at Eden Farms, Sunday Dec. 10. They assisted young visitors with how to design and cut out their own snowflakes, write letters to Santa, make ornaments and Christmas necklaces. Courtesy photo