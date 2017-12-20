PG Aerospace coming to Liberty

LIBERTY — In a special called meeting by the Pickens County Council it was revealed PG Aerospace, a manufacturer of precision parts for the automotive and aerospace industries, is locating its new facility in Pickens County.

Known previously only as “Project Dairy,” PG Aerospace is expected to bring 22 new jobs to the area — for starters.

Ana Prodani, CEO for PG Aerospace stated during the announcement it was her and her husband’s job to make that number grow.

“We’ve got room to grow at this new location and I want to do just that,” she said. “We’re so happy to be coming to Liberty and we’re excited about this opportunity.”

According to Ray Farley of Pickens Alliance, PG Aerospace is a leader in research and development, custom products, stampings, assemblies, laminates and more.

“If you hear a plane and you look up at it, there is a 65 percent chance that some component on that plane was manufactured right here,” he said. “That’s a testament to our capabilities.”

The company will be moving into a 15,000-square-foot facility located at 107 Alison Street in Liberty, S.C.

“It is always exciting news when we can announce that another world-class company is moving to Pickens County,” said Pickens County Council Chair Roy Costner. “We are all thrilled to welcome PG Aerospace to the Pickens County family of creative, innovative and extraordinary companies who call Pickens County their home and we look forward to celebrating their continued success.”

Prodani stated the company hired an independent firm to find the best fit for her company’s new location but was “relieved” when signs pointed towards Liberty.

“This was already home — we just didn’t live here yet,” she said.

Additionally, Prodani said the Pickens County Career and Technology Center helped to tip the scales in Liberty’s favor.

“Everyone should be doing what you guys are doing with trade and technology schools,” she said. “We look forward to drawing some rel talent from those schools.”

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster was pleased with the announcement stating the manufacturing industry continues to be a “tremendous job creator for our state’s economy.”

“Announcements like this one from PG Aerospace bring new jobs to our communities and help make them sustainable, said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “I congratulate PG Aerospace on joining the South Carolina business community, and we welcome them to Team South Carolina.”

Ana Prodani, right, stated the company hired an independent firm to find the best fit for PG Aerospace's new location but was "relieved" when signs pointed towards Liberty. County Councilman Roy Costner welcomed the company to Liberty.

The company is expected to bring over 20 jobs to the area.

