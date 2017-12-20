Pickens parade shines

PICKENS — Christmas cheer filled the air this past Saturday afternoon in Downtown Pickens as the reschedule parade flowed through Main St with over 30 floats and crowds lining the sidewalks.
From old timey cars from Barry Thornton and Gang, to a 6-foot metal sculpted dinosaur from In2Go Fabrication, to a singing ensemble with a suspended 10 foot angel in the air performed by Faith Lutheran Church.
“Our judges had a very difficult time this year choosing between such good floats and participants,” stated Kim Smagala with the Pickens Chamber of Commerce. “They all deserve an honorable mention for their enthusiasm, generosity and commitment to providing our community with such a fun and exciting day.”
The winners for the 2017 Pickens Christmas Parade are:
Best Theme Adaptation and Overall- Pickens Rec. 9 & Under Volleyball
Best Religious – Faith Lutheran Chapel
1st Place Commercial- Graceland Portable Buildings
2nd Place Commercial – McConnell’s Grading Services
1st Place Non-Commercial – Pickens Rec. Football
2nd Place Non-Commercial – Barry Thornton & Gang
Pickens City Council would like to thank all those who came out and supported our rescheduled parade.
“It was nice to see so many come together and celebrate the season,” stated City Councilmen Fletcher Perry, Donnie McKinney and Patrick Lark. “We look forward to making next year even better with live music and activities for the children at our amphitheater.”