Pickens parade shines

PICKENS — Christmas cheer filled the air this past Saturday afternoon in Downtown Pickens as the reschedule parade flowed through Main St with over 30 floats and crowds lining the sidewalks.

From old timey cars from Barry Thornton and Gang, to a 6-foot metal sculpted dinosaur from In2Go Fabrication, to a singing ensemble with a suspended 10 foot angel in the air performed by Faith Lutheran Church.

“Our judges had a very difficult time this year choosing between such good floats and participants,” stated Kim Smagala with the Pickens Chamber of Commerce. “They all deserve an honorable mention for their enthusiasm, generosity and commitment to providing our community with such a fun and exciting day.”

The winners for the 2017 Pickens Christmas Parade are:

Best Theme Adaptation and Overall- Pickens Rec. 9 & Under Volleyball

Best Religious – Faith Lutheran Chapel

1st Place Commercial- Graceland Portable Buildings

2nd Place Commercial – McConnell’s Grading Services

1st Place Non-Commercial – Pickens Rec. Football

2nd Place Non-Commercial – Barry Thornton & Gang

Pickens City Council would like to thank all those who came out and supported our rescheduled parade.

“It was nice to see so many come together and celebrate the season,” stated City Councilmen Fletcher Perry, Donnie McKinney and Patrick Lark. “We look forward to making next year even better with live music and activities for the children at our amphitheater.”

Patrick Lark, left, presents a trophy to David Vorgapel, right, of Faith Lutheran Chapel. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PP1.jpg Patrick Lark, left, presents a trophy to David Vorgapel, right, of Faith Lutheran Chapel. Courtesy photos Hi Santa! http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PP2.jpg Hi Santa! Courtesy photos Pickens Red 9 and U volleyball team with city councilmen Perry, McKinney and Lark. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PP3.jpg Pickens Red 9 and U volleyball team with city councilmen Perry, McKinney and Lark. Courtesy photos