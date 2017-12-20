The Sentinel-Progress moves to downtown

EASLEY — The Sentinel-Progress newspaper is getting back to the heart of downtown in its recent — actually, ongoing — move back to Main Street.

In recent years, the paper was relocated to South Pendleton Street after a lengthy stay at the old “house office” on Ross Street.

The decision to make the jump to downtown was “a long time coming,” said General Manager, Christine Wyatt.

“We’re a community minded paper — that’s why we’re here, to serve the community,” Wyatt said. “And everyone knows the soul of Easley is downtown. On Main Street.”

Wyatt said various locations were considered before the final decision was made.

“We looked in Liberty, we looked in Pickens,” she said. “After all, we’re not just an ‘Easley paper,’ we serve the entire county. But in the end, this spot on Old Market Square just felt right. It felt like home.”

The Sentinel-Progress took occupancy of 201 West Main Street on Tuesday — nestled right between Good Karma Ice Cream Shoppe and Rainbow Billiards.

“When we get everything all set up we hope to be more open and inviting to the public,” she said. “The front space is being set up as a sort of historical room where people can come and look through the old annuals and our collection of photographs.”

The Sentinel-Progress originally began as The Easley Progress and The Pickens Sentinel before the papers merged last December.

The newspaper remains Pickens County’s oldest continuously operated business.

Publisher or The Newberry Observer, Denny Koenders, drove down to help with the move and was joined by quite possibly the two strongest kids in the Upstate, Voc and Jamal. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_088.jpg Publisher or The Newberry Observer, Denny Koenders, drove down to help with the move and was joined by quite possibly the two strongest kids in the Upstate, Voc and Jamal. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Come visit us at 201 W. Main Street. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_097.jpg Come visit us at 201 W. Main Street. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress The S.P. will be open regular business hours this week, even if we’re not fully set up yet. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_101.jpg The S.P. will be open regular business hours this week, even if we’re not fully set up yet. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland ksrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

