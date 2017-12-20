The Sentinel-Progress moves to downtown

EASLEY — The Sentinel-Progress newspaper is getting back to the heart of downtown in its recent — actually, ongoing — move back to Main Street.
In recent years, the paper was relocated to South Pendleton Street after a lengthy stay at the old “house office” on Ross Street.
The decision to make the jump to downtown was “a long time coming,” said General Manager, Christine Wyatt.
“We’re a community minded paper — that’s why we’re here, to serve the community,” Wyatt said. “And everyone knows the soul of Easley is downtown. On Main Street.”
Wyatt said various locations were considered before the final decision was made.
“We looked in Liberty, we looked in Pickens,” she said. “After all, we’re not just an ‘Easley paper,’ we serve the entire county. But in the end, this spot on Old Market Square just felt right. It felt like home.”
The Sentinel-Progress took occupancy of 201 West Main Street on Tuesday — nestled right between Good Karma Ice Cream Shoppe and Rainbow Billiards.
“When we get everything all set up we hope to be more open and inviting to the public,” she said. “The front space is being set up as a sort of historical room where people can come and look through the old annuals and our collection of photographs.”
The Sentinel-Progress originally began as The Easley Progress and The Pickens Sentinel before the papers merged last December.
The newspaper remains Pickens County’s oldest continuously operated business.
Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.