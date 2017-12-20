Federal indictments include Easley man

EASLEY — An Easley man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to a release from United States Attorney Beth Drake, William F. Haynes, 60, of Easley, S.C. was charged with the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2252A(a)(5)(B) and 2252A(b)(2), and Distribution of Child Pornography, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252(a)(2).

The maximum penalty Haynes could receive is 20 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney William J. Watkins, Jr. of the Greenville office for prosecution, the release said.

This case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims, the release read.

For more information, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The United States Attorney has stated that all charges in these indictments are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

