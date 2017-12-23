Farm Bureau giving back

EASLEY — Pickens County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents offered a holiday donation to a local family facing medical challenges after the birth of quadruplets.

The local office donated $1,000 to the Pickens County family who lost one of the babies soon after their birth. The babies were born prematurely which has taken both a financial and emotional toll on the family as they provide for the babies’ medical needs.

The donation is part of a company sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares.

Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Statewide, more than $38,000 was donated through Farm Bureau Cares to assist charities and countless individuals this holiday season.