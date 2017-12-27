Bluegrass Jubilee set for Jan. 20

PICKENS — The Young Appalachian Musicians (YAM) will hold their annual fundraiser, the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee, on Jan. 20, 2018 at Pickens High School.

“This year’s jubilee promises to be the best year yet with over 1,000 attendees,” said a spokesperson for the event. “The headliner band will be Flatt Lonesome, the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2016 Vocal Group of the Year, beginning at 6 p.m.”

Prior to Flatt Lonesome, top shelf bands Carolina Blue and ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band will warm up the stage. Local bands, West End String Band, Mountain Bridge Band and Left Lane will perform early in the day.

YAM is an after-school music program that teaches traditional Appalachian music to youngsters across the area.

The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee, along with support from organizations and businesses such as The South Carolina Arts Commission, The School District of Pickens County, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, Cornell Dublier and Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music (POSAM) help keep the cost of the lessons affordable for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn the banjo, mandolin, fiddle, or guitar.

Other sponsors include Hiott Printing Company and Cornerstone Christian and Music Store in Pickens. WNCW and Electric City Bluegrass are also on board.

This year’s jubilee will also host artisan and craft vendors, food vendors and Appalachian workshops covering topics such as songwriting, stringed instruments, jug band, storytelling, Native American lore, quilt patterns and herbal medicine.

The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee will have special performances by the Sweet Potato Pie Kids, the performing band of the YAM program, and students currently in the YAM program.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the music begins with the singing of the National anthem by ‘One Voice,’ the youth choir of Easley First Baptist Church — a long-time supporter of the YAM Evening Program.

For tickets and more information visit winterbluegrassjubilee.com or our Facebook page @winterbluegrassjubilee.

If you would like more information about the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee, contact Russ & Sondra Hennessee at (864) 918-3611 or email at WBJPickensCounty@gmail.com.

Support YAM (and kids like Adley Ellenburg) by attending the annual Winter Bluegrass Jubilee on Jan. 20. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Adley-Ellenburg.jpg Support YAM (and kids like Adley Ellenburg) by attending the annual Winter Bluegrass Jubilee on Jan. 20. Courtesy photo