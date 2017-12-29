Going the extra mile

LIBERTY — Looking to spread the word about a feel-good story out of Liberty, a reader took the time to bring a heartwarming post on social media to our attention.

On the “What’s Happening in Liberty, SC” Facebook page, Judy Kilgore shared the story of her 4-year-old grandson who has a special friendship with the local sanitation workers.

“I would like to take a moment to commend and appreciate the City of Liberty garbage removal folks,” Kilgore wrote. “They work hard and are super friendly. My 4-year-old grandson tries to meet them to watch them pick up the garbage every Friday. He loves big trucks and such.

“Well, unfortunately he missed the last pick up, the team waited both to and on on the way back Friday but he was still sleeping. So the team actually took their personal time after their route to drive all the way back to our home to deliver this Christmas gift for him,” she wrote. “He absolutely loves it. Merry Christmas to you and we appreciate your hard work.”

Judging by the comments on the posting, everyone else loved it too.

“That was so thoughtful of them. Above and beyond the call of duty,” wrote one person.

“I LOVE that they did this!!!! And it’s a very cool toy for him! Hats off to Liberty Garbage Removal folks,” said another.

We couldn’t agree more.

A Christmas gift for a very special little boy. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_kilgore1.jpg A Christmas gift for a very special little boy. Courtesy photo This 4-year-old got a special treat from some of his favorite city employees. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_kilgore2.jpg This 4-year-old got a special treat from some of his favorite city employees. Courtesy photo