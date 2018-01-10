Weatherization 101: 4 ways to get a warmer home this Winter

PICKENS COUNTY — Dreading the cold drafts and rising heating bills that come with winter? You’re not alone. Nearly two-thirds of Americans live in homes that need to be weatherized to improve heating efficiency and maximize comfort, but many still don’t take the time to do so, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll for Duck brand.

Why? The cold reality is that most people simply don’t know what to buy or where to start when it comes to weatherizing their homes. But, preparing your house for chillier weather can be as easy as following some step-by-step instructions or consulting a brief how-to video. Here are a few tips to get started.

1. Secure Seals by Weatherstripping. Windows and doors are the two largest draft sources in any home, leading to high heating costs and an uncomfortable living environment. For these reasons, they should be top priorities.

To combat these sneaky air leak spots, use high-strength weatherstripping, such as Duck brand MAX Strength Silicone Weatherstrip Seal. This strong, flexible material makes it easy to seal gaps of different sizes around windows and doors.

2. Dodge Door Drafts. Assess your doors for potential drafts and energy loss, as everyday wear and tear can wreak havoc on thresholds and door seals. Depending on the door style, there are several solutions that provide multiple layers of protection, such as door shoes, draft seals and door sweeps. Most are easily customizable to meet your door width simply by cutting the product down to size. Online videos can provide step-by-step instructions that show you exactly how to install a variety of different door weatherization solutions.

3. Winterize Windows. There are additional defenses for your windows, such as Duck brand Roll-On Window Insulation Kits. With a few simple steps, you can insulate windows while maintaining a crystal-clear view. These kits offer a pre-taped top for quick and easy roll-on film installation. Plus, there’s no measuring required and they fit snugly to window frames for the duration of the winter season. To learn how, watch this how-to video: youtube.com/watch?v=ZY8qialgEW0.

4. Cover Sneaky Attic Entranceways. Finally, don’t forget about attic access openings or pull-down stairs as a source of air leaks. Since they’re usually not insulated, they can be a considerable culprit of energy loss in your house. How do you prevent this? An attic stairway cover is a simple solution to combat heat loss. Plus, they’re flexible, lightweight and easily repositioned to maintain direct access to the attic.

For more project ideas and product information, visit DuckBrand.com.

Don’t be left in the cold this winter. By taking a few measures, you can prepare your home against drafts and air leaks during the wintry months.

(StatePoint)

