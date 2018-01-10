SWU hosting science fair

CENTRAL — Planning continues for the 2018 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair, which will take place Friday, March 9 at Southern Wesleyan University in Central.

The university, in keeping with its core value of “contagious generosity,” continues to partner with the region’s teachers and parents to further Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education by hosting the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair for the 11th consecutive year.

Essential to the success of the Region 1 Science Fair are partnerships within the business community. Piedmont Natural Gas has joined in this partnership for the 2018 event as the Presenting Sponsor.

“The United States is expected to suffer a shortage of more than 1 million highly trained STEM professionals in the next decade,” said Staci Johnson, assistant professor of biology and Region 1 Science Fair coordinator. “We believe that participation in the scientific process can set a child on the path to meet the needs of our world through a STEM career. Through the support and partnership of parents, teachers and business professionals, participation in the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair provides new and exciting opportunities for student interest and learning in STEM disciplines.”

“As the Region 1 Science Fair has grown at Southern Wesleyan, so has our commitment to impact the community and state by instilling passion for science, technology, engineering and math,” said Dr. Todd Voss, Southern Wesleyan University president. “We believe this program will serve our communities well in the future by supporting some of the brightest young minds in these fields, right here, right now, at home!”

“Piedmont Natural Gas is committed to furthering excellence in STEM education,” said Hank McCullough, senior government relations manager for Piedmont Natural Gas. “We’re encouraging students with an interest in STEM to sign up for the science fair and come have some fun.”

The fair provides an opportunity for students in grades 3 through 12 who are interested in science, technology and engineering to pursue their personal areas of interest and display their research in a public competitive forum. The Region 1 Science Fair also gives students an opportunity to compete for cash awards and other prizes, as well as qualify their projects for state and national competitions.

Students will also experience an array of hands-on experiences related to various science disciplines during several breakout sessions taking place on the Central campus.

All students in South Carolina Region 1, which includes Abbeville, Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee and Pickens counties, are invited to participate. The registration deadline is Feb. 16. Student and volunteer registration can be completed online by visiting www.swu.edu/sciencefair.

The 2018 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair will take place March 9 at SWU. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20.jpg The 2018 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair will take place March 9 at SWU. Courtesy photos Student and volunteer registration can be completed online by visiting www.swu.edu/sciencefair. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_21.jpg Student and volunteer registration can be completed online by visiting www.swu.edu/sciencefair. Courtesy photos