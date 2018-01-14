Umpires announced for Little League WS

EASLEY — Little League Baseball and Softball has announced the selection of the volunteer umpires for the Little League World Series tournaments in 2018.

The events are set to begin on July 28 with the Senior League Baseball World Series here in Easley and conclude with the Little League Baseball World Series championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 26.

“Volunteer umpires are one of the most important aspects in the success of Little League programs around the world and in the Little League International Tournament,” stated a spokesperson for the organization. “As a way to continually develop these volunteer umpires throughout the year, Little League International offers a variety of digital training and educational resources available on LittleLeagueU.org, a bi-monthly Fair Ball Newsletter, access to the Little League Umpire Registry and formal training through Umpire Clinics and Schools around the nation.”

The program states the selection process to become a World Series umpire is lengthy and rigorous.

“The process for selection to work a World Series begins with a recommendation from the District Administrator, within their district, to umpire in a Regional Tournament,” they said. “Little League’s nine regional offices then consider all nominated umpires before selecting those who most closely meet the selection criteria.”

The umpires volunteering at each Regional Tournament are then evaluated and can receive one of two recommendations: Recommend working another Regional Tournament or Recommend a World Series assignment, they said.

“Once an umpire has earned a World Series recommendation, the umpire must indicate that they wish to be considered further,” said a spokesperson. “Individuals who meet those qualifications are then screened annually by Little League International and Regional staffs for selection to umpire in a Little League World Series tournament.”

Appointment as a member of the umpiring crew for a World Series is the highest honor that Little League can bestow on a volunteer umpire, they said.

“An individual can be selected for a World Series assignment once every four years, but being chosen to work the Little League Baseball World Series is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the spokesperson said. “For the third consecutive year, Little League International will support all volunteer umpires at the seven World Series events with a $400 travel stipend to help offset the costs for the men and women to attend their respective World Series events.”

The list of volunteer umpires at each of the seven Little League World Series tournaments is as follows:

2018 Senior League Baseball World Series (Easley, S.C.)

(by name – place of residence – region)

• Renaldo Cockrum – Bristol, R.I. – East

• David Furst – Wimauma, Fla. – Southeast

• Jared Grissinger – Palmyra, Pa. – East

• Bruce Harjehausen – Dublin, Calif. – West

• Brad Hull – Des Moines, Iowa – Central

• Jaime Ledesma – La Pryor, Texas – Southwest

• Lawrence McNeely – Burns, Tenn. – Southeast

• Cody Nelson – Coaldale, Alberta – Canada

• Dale Rader – Elkhart, Ind. – Central

• Roberto Rivera-Rosado – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Latin America

• Mark Scott – Houston, Texas – Southwest

• Charles Williamson – Novato, Calif. – West

2018 Senior League Softball World Series (Lower Sussex, Del.)

(by name – place of residence – region)

• Ray Campbell – Estero, Fla. – Southeast

• David L. Chavez – Thousand Oaks, Calif. – West

• Joseph Clark – Stuart, Fla. – Southeast

• George Davis – Horsham, Pa. – East

• Bill Fuller – Hewitt, Texas – Southwest

• James Haibon, Sr. – Phillipston, Mass. – East

• Paul Evan Keefer – Boardman, Ore. – West

• Sidney Lebacks – Curaçao – Latin America

• Chris McKellips – Malvern, Ark. – Southwest

• Rick Moore – Fowler, Ind. – Central

• Gary L. Murnahan – Ironton, Ohio – Central

• Jasmine Regneir – LaSalle, Ontario – Canada

Founded in 1939, Little League Baseball and Softball is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with nearly 2.4 million players and one million adult volunteers in every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries.

During its nearly 80 years of existence, Little League has seen more than 40 million honored graduates, including political leaders, professional athletes, award-winning artists and a variety of other influential members of society.

For more information, visit www.LittleLeague.org.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

