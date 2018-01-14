It’s Bo time in Liberty!

LIBERTY — On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Bojangles’ will celebrate the grand opening of a new restaurant, located on 7239 Moorefield Memorial Parkway.

This location is owned and operated by Bojangles’ franchisee BOJ of WNC, LLC, which currently operates three other Bojangles’ restaurants across Pickens County.

Doors to the new location will open at 5 a.m. with opening day activities to include a $25 Bojangles gift card for the first 100 dine-in customers.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Bojangles’ customers can “Spin the Bojangles’ prize wheel” for a chance to win any one of a number of prizes. But if you miss it, no worries: Customers can also spin the prize wheel on Jan. 17.

At 11 a.m., representatives from the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce will visit the store for a ribbon cutting and from 11 a.m. to close, customers can enjoy a free cup of Legendary Iced Tea with any bone-in chicken purchase.

All day long, customers will receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any purchase of a combo.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open our newest Bojangles’ in Liberty,” said Jeff Rigsby, BOJ of WNC franchisee. “It’s exciting for our group to continue growing in South Carolina. We have a wonderful team in place and we look forward to serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to folks in this great community for years to come.”

Based in Arden, N.C., BOJ of WNC, LLC operates 60 Bojangles’ restaurants in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The restaurant in Liberty measures approximately 3,800-square-feet and will seat more than 70 guests.

BOJ of WNC, LLC will employ more than 40 full and part-time team members at the store.

Hours of operation for the new restaurant are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Bojangles’ fanatics can also get a free half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea by signing up for Bojangles’ E-Club on www.bojangles.com/eclub.

