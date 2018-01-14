Mayor addresses Liberty Lions

LIBERTY — Liberty Mayor Brian Petersen was the guest speaker at the recent Liberty Lions Club breakfast meeting at the Liberty Middle School.

The Mayor outlined his plans for the progress of the city of Liberty.

To inform the Mayor the commitment of the Liberty Lions Club to Liberty, the Liberty Lions summarized the donations that the Liberty Lions Club have made to our community.

Christmas came early to the Liberty Middle School in November when the Liberty Lions Club donated $400 for the middle school to use as a Christmas project. Lion and Liberty Middle School Principal Lisa Cassidy explained that the Liberty Lions Club donation, along with other donations, was used to pay off students cafeteria debt.

The Liberty Lions Club is a service organization with donations to worthwhile community, state and international causes.

The club meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 a.m. at the Liberty Middle School.

For more information go to the Liberty Lions Facebook page at LibertyLionsSC or www.lionsclubs.org.

Seated left to right are Mel Avery, Lila Hendrix, Melanie Ginn, City Councilman Brad Dover, Liberty Lions Club President, Jean Thomas and Mayor Brian Petersen. Standing left to right are Glenn Holley, Tracy Morgan, Lisa Carpenter, Dean Thomas, Al Toole, Jay Lee, Clay Counts and Liberty Middle School Principal, Lisa Cassidy. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_lions1.jpg Seated left to right are Mel Avery, Lila Hendrix, Melanie Ginn, City Councilman Brad Dover, Liberty Lions Club President, Jean Thomas and Mayor Brian Petersen. Standing left to right are Glenn Holley, Tracy Morgan, Lisa Carpenter, Dean Thomas, Al Toole, Jay Lee, Clay Counts and Liberty Middle School Principal, Lisa Cassidy. Courtesy photo