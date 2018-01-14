Poke Bros. headed to Easley

EASLEY — After gaining popularity with location in Ohio, Delaware, and South Carolina, Poke Bros. has anounced their next restaurant location will be in Easley.

The three young co-founders of Poke Bros started bringing Hawaiian cuisine from the islands and California coasts to the midwest just one year ago.

They offer fresh cubed fish alongside fresh-cut vegetables and traditional flavorings on a bed of steamed rice known as the poké bowl.

The Poke Bros. restaurant concept centers around the familiar assembly line model and allows guests to customize a poké bowl with a variety of diverse ingredients, a company spokesperson said.

They also offer a handful of “Signature Bowls” for the newbie as well as lighter snacks like poké nachos and seaweed salad.

The newest location for the franchise will be opening in Easley at 125 Rolling Hills Circle, the second location in the greater Greenville area.

Given the popularity of the franchise in other markets, the owners of Poke Bros. expect a large audience of hungry customers to line up for their grand opening, slated for late January, they said.

Poke Bros. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with over 10 locations across three states, including Ohio, South Carolina, and Delaware.

The restaurant chain first opened its doors in December of 2016 and continues proudly serving up fresh Hawaiian style poké bowls in a fast, casual concept for lunch, dinner or a snack.

For more information visit www.eatpokebros.com.

Poke Bros. is set to open in Easley late January. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_poke.jpg Poke Bros. is set to open in Easley late January. Courtesy photo