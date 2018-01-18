Main Street Challenge winners announced

EASLEY — In continuing their efforts to revitalize the downtown area, the three winners of the Main Street Challenge were announced by city officials and presented with a check.

Dustin Kennedy and Associates, a real estate firm, Mopps, LLC, a residential and commercial cleaning service and The Pint Station, a craft beer bar and retail shop, defeated three other entries to claim the $12,000 prize from the city to help with rent, remodeling and utilities.

According to city officials, the idea behind the challenge is to provide financial assistance to help new (or growing) business owners launch or expand their business into the downtown area.

Past winners include Merrell’s Pizza, Circa and South and West.

Thanks to the recent push to highlight the downtown area, West Main Street in Easley is nearly at capacity — as opposed to just a few years ago when empty storefronts were a common sight.

“With this challenge the city hopes to drive more consumer traffic to the downtown area, support job creation and revenue growth,” said a city official.

