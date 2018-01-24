Easley NJROTC Team strikes again

EASLEY — Easley High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Orienteering team competed Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-14, 2018, in the Southeast United States Interscholastic/JROTC Orienteering Championships — otherwise known as the Georgia Navigators Cup — held at Mistletoe State Park in Appling, Ga.

The meet was a well-organized event hosted by Georgia Orienteering Club, said Easley’s NJROTC Orienteering coach Chief Mark Stauder. Schools throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee can enter teams in the interscholastic category and JROTC units in the same states can enter both the interscholastic and JROTC categories, he said.

The rules state teams are to consist of three to five students/cadets and the fastest times from three of the runners each day determine the winners.

Chief Stauder entered four teams of four cadets, two varsity and two junior varsity teams.

The Varsity teams placed third and fifth with the Junior Varsity teams placing sixth and seventh, he said.

The cadets on Easley’s Varsity Team One were cadets Kelsie Hart, Jason Jeanes, Billy Brown and Brady Beckman, Varsity Team Two were cadets Drew Cole, Dylan Henderson, Thomas Swafford, Benjamin Prins.

On Junior Varsity Team Three was Steven Chappell, Lily Addicott, Alexis Bader, Allyn Hickey and on Junior Varsity Team Four was Trevor Kelley, Clayton Down, Alexander Diffee and Shana Gilstrap.

“This was a great competition to help prepare the cadets for the Navy National Invitational Orienteering Competition that will be held February 17 and 18, 2018 in Apopka, Florida,” stated Chief Stauder. “There will be some tough competition at the national meet and Easley’s cadets will work hard to be prepared.”

