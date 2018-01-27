Baptist Easley Hospital and Easley Baseball announce sponsorship for spring break tournament

EASLEY — Baptist Easley Hospital (BEH) and Easley Baseball (EHS) announced on Jan. 23 a partnership to sponsor the 2018 Easley Green Wave Invitational baseball tournament.

The 2018 Easley Green Wave Invitational presented by Baptist Easley Hospital will be held April 3-7, 2018, at the J.B. “Red” Owens Complex in Easley.

Fourteen teams from S.C., N.C., Tenn., and Ohio will be participating in the tournament. Some of the teams participating include: Science Hill (Johnson City) and David Crockett (Jonesborough) from Tenn., West Henderson (Hendersonville) from N.C., Benedictine (Cleveland) from Ohio along with ten teams from S.C.

“We are proud to sponsor this tournament. Coach Warner does a great job at EHS and we are excited to be the presenting sponsor of this great event,” said Todd Walker, campus president at BEH. “It is important for us to connect with the community we serve and this provides a wonderful opportunity to do that.”

Josh Warner, Head Baseball Coach at EHS, said, “We are excited that Baptist Easley Hospital has chosen to be the presenting sponsor of the 2018 Easley Green Wave Invitational. Our team is thankful to be associated with a first class facility, like BEH, that has served Easley for 60 years.”

Easley High School, 2017 tournament champion and host team, will look to defend its title.

After losing 15 seniors, Coach Warner is excited about the challenge.

“We will be young and inexperienced, but we will find a way to compete,” said Warner. “The baseball, during this tournament, will be outstanding and we invite our fans to come out and support all of these young men.”

For further information contact Todd Walker, BEH Campus President at 864-442-7200, Josh Warner, EHS Baseball at 864-397-3100, or Scott Price, City of Easley at 864-855-7933.

Todd Walker, right, BEH Campus President, presents a check to Josh Warner, left, Head Baseball Coach at EHS. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_BB.jpg Todd Walker, right, BEH Campus President, presents a check to Josh Warner, left, Head Baseball Coach at EHS. Courtesy photo