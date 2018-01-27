Festival raises 18K for Women’s Heath Center

EASLEY — The Baptist Easley Hospital Foundation’s 24th Festival of Trees was a big success.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, more than $18,000 was raised to help fund the renovation of the new Women’s Health Center at Baptist Easley Hospital. In addition, proceeds from the new Lights of Love Tree program totaled almost $1400.

During the Festival, visitors could register to win a $100 gift card from Outback Steakhouse. On Dec. 18, the drawing occurred and the lucky winner was Diane Ussery.

“The Festival would not be possible without the generous tree sponsors and the wonderful volunteers who decorate the trees,” said David Whittemore, Foundation Board Chair. “The Hospital Foundation Board greatly appreciates the community’s support of this longstanding holiday tradition and looks forward to our 25th Festival in 2018.”

