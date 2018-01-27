Daniel principal takes on new role

PICKENS COUNTY — Josh Young, who is currently principal of Daniel High School, will take on the role of executive director of Students Services in the School District of Pickens County next year.

The position will be responsible for safety, security, discipline intervention, attendance, expulsions, school choice and other administrative duties at the district level, SDPC officials stated.

The school board approved of Young’s hiring on Monday.

“This position carries a lot of responsibility, and requires someone with unique experience, leadership, and organizational skills. Mr. Young has all of those qualities,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent.

Young has been the principal at Daniel High School since 2014 and during his tenure the school became the first high school in the district to reach a 90 percent graduation rate.

He also led the school to increased Advanced Placement participation.

Before working at Daniel, Young was principal at Walhalla High School from 2012-2014 and an assistant principal at Easley High School from 2005-2012.

He began his education career as a teacher at Easley High in 2000.

He holds a B.A. in Secondary Education, Social Studies, and a M.Ed. in Administration and Supervision from Clemson University. He is also currently working toward an Ed. S. in Educational Administration and Supervision at Clemson.

“The executive director of Student Services is a new role in SDPC, but it will not add to the number of administrative positions in the district,” SDPC information specialist John Eby stated. “Young will transition into the role after the retirement of Dr. Tim Mullis, the SDPC Discipline Interventionist.”

The search for a new principal for Daniel High School for the 2018-2019 school year is underway.

