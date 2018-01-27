Late Christmas gift for Cannon

PICKENS — The AnMed Health Cannon staff received a late Christmas present from the Auxiliary on Jan. 23.

The Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary committed to the purchase of new furniture for the Emergency Department waiting room at the end of 2017. The furniture is now all set up and the staff is excited to have the new chairs in place.

Kathryn Gravely, director of Community Relations for AnMed Health Cannon, said: “Our volunteers have a huge heart for our hospital, its staff, and more importantly the patients and families that walk through our doors. The new furniture adds a special comfort level for those arriving in the Emergency Department. We deeply appreciate their gift to the hospital.”

Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board Members (left to right) Susan Houston, Peggy DeMay, Lib Cowan, Diana Hancock, and Frances Wannamaker.