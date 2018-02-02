House fire causes minor damage

EASLEY — Just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 27 the City of Easley Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on West 5th Avenue.

According to Fire Chief Butch Womack upon arrival, fire personnel reported light smoke conditions and began investigation.

The fire was contained to a wall at the rear of the home and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes of receiving the call, said Womack.

The homeowners attempted to extinguish the fire while simultaneously calling 911, officials stated.

“The quick thinking of the homeowners to evacuate, attempt to extinguish the fire from the outside and quickly call 911 helped limit the damage to the home and slow the fire spread,” said Womack.

Easley Fire Department responded with three Engine Companies and one Engine Company from Liberty Fire Department as part of the Box Alarm System, he said.

The Liberty Fire Department was cancelled before arriving on scene.

Pickens County EMS, the Easley Police Department and Easley Combined Utilities also responded.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, although it appears to be accidental in nature.

No injuries were reported.

By Kasie Strickland

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

