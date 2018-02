LIBERTY — The Liberty Red Devil Wrestling Team brought home the Regional Championship on Friday.

Of 14 weight classes, nine LHS wrestlers were named individual Region Champions:

Peyton Poole – 106

Nathan Hellams – 126

McKinnon Stewart – 132

Cole Murphy – 145

Hunter Powell – 152

Dustin Krout – 160

Noah Kelly – 170

Ajah Young – 182

Lucas Bates – HWT

Friday’s match concluded the Middle School and JV season.

The Varsity Team now moves on to compete for the Upper State Championships on Saturday.

http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_LHS.jpg