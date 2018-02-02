Wandering toddler’s mom charged

EASLEY — Teaunna A. Gannt, the mother of a 2-year-old girl found wandering on Monday, has been charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child, according to information provided by the Easley Police Department.

On Monday, phones started ringing across the city when the EPD sent out a reverse 911 call to area residents asking for the public’s help in identifying a little girl found wandering alone around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Ross Avenue and Preston Street.

According to Capt. Jeremy Miller of the EPD, several officers were assigned to walk door to door in the immediate area, looking for the girl’s home but were unable to find anyone who knew the child.

Police posted a photo of the girl on social media and received hundreds of “shares” before locating her mother.

“After approximately 45 minutes, Easley Police received enough information through efforts of Facebook to identify the parents of the child,” Miller said in a statement. “An ongoing investigation is being conducted at this time but officers have determined that the child was left at a nearby residence alone.”

Gannt, 23, was charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child and is being held without bond.

The little girl is currently in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services, police officials said.

By Kasie Strickland

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

