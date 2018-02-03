Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce members celebrate milestone anniversaries and ribbon cuttings

Country Mart at 2304 Farrs Bridge Road in Easley celebrated their one year milestone anniversary on Jan. 4

On Jan. 16, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Kolache Factory at 3609 SC 153 in Powdersville with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

All Clear Plumbing celebrated their grand opening on Jan. 18 at 18 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. Welcome to the area!

A ceremonial ribbon cutting at Grace Cathedral Ministries on Jan. 23 celebrated their grand opening. They are at 200 Assembly Drive in Powdersville.

Congrats went out on Jan. 25 to Dr. Lori Carnsew on her one year milestone anniversary for Verity Primary Medicine at 118 S. Pendleton Street in Easley.