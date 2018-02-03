Posted on by

Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce members celebrate milestone anniversaries and ribbon cuttings


Country Mart at 2304 Farrs Bridge Road in Easley celebrated their one year milestone anniversary on Jan. 4


Courtesy photo

On Jan. 16, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Kolache Factory at 3609 SC 153 in Powdersville with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.


Courtesy photo

All Clear Plumbing celebrated their grand opening on Jan. 18 at 18 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. Welcome to the area!


Courtesy photo

A ceremonial ribbon cutting at Grace Cathedral Ministries on Jan. 23 celebrated their grand opening. They are at 200 Assembly Drive in Powdersville.


Courtesy photo

Congrats went out on Jan. 25 to Dr. Lori Carnsew on her one year milestone anniversary for Verity Primary Medicine at 118 S. Pendleton Street in Easley.


Courtesy photo

Country Mart at 2304 Farrs Bridge Road in Easley celebrated their one year milestone anniversary on Jan. 4

On Jan. 16, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Kolache Factory at 3609 SC 153 in Powdersville with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

All Clear Plumbing celebrated their grand opening on Jan. 18 at 18 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. Welcome to the area!

A ceremonial ribbon cutting at Grace Cathedral Ministries on Jan. 23 celebrated their grand opening. They are at 200 Assembly Drive in Powdersville.

Congrats went out on Jan. 25 to Dr. Lori Carnsew on her one year milestone anniversary for Verity Primary Medicine at 118 S. Pendleton Street in Easley.

Country Mart at 2304 Farrs Bridge Road in Easley celebrated their one year milestone anniversary on Jan. 4
http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_country-mart.jpgCountry Mart at 2304 Farrs Bridge Road in Easley celebrated their one year milestone anniversary on Jan. 4 Courtesy photo

On Jan. 16, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Kolache Factory at 3609 SC 153 in Powdersville with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_1362.jpgOn Jan. 16, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Kolache Factory at 3609 SC 153 in Powdersville with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Courtesy photo

All Clear Plumbing celebrated their grand opening on Jan. 18 at 18 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. Welcome to the area!
http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_1394.jpgAll Clear Plumbing celebrated their grand opening on Jan. 18 at 18 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. Welcome to the area! Courtesy photo

A ceremonial ribbon cutting at Grace Cathedral Ministries on Jan. 23 celebrated their grand opening. They are at 200 Assembly Drive in Powdersville.
http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1802_2.jpgA ceremonial ribbon cutting at Grace Cathedral Ministries on Jan. 23 celebrated their grand opening. They are at 200 Assembly Drive in Powdersville. Courtesy photo

Congrats went out on Jan. 25 to Dr. Lori Carnsew on her one year milestone anniversary for Verity Primary Medicine at 118 S. Pendleton Street in Easley.
http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1838-1-.jpgCongrats went out on Jan. 25 to Dr. Lori Carnsew on her one year milestone anniversary for Verity Primary Medicine at 118 S. Pendleton Street in Easley. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:50 am |    

Second chances all around

Second chances all around
7:56 am |    

Got junk? The ‘Pickers’ are coming!

Got junk? The ‘Pickers’ are coming!
7:55 am |    

PCSO partners with BHS on meth issue

PCSO partners with BHS on meth issue
comments powered by Disqus