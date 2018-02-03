Foothills Community Healthcare has grand reopening

CLEMSON — Foothills Community Health Care recently announced the opening of a newly renovated medical practice at 110 Liberty Drive in Clemson.

Foothills is celebrating a new beginning with the grand reopening of a newly renovated medical center inside the Liberty Office Complex.

Located just behind Golds Gym off of Hwy 93 and highly visible from Hwy 123, Foothill’s new location will help facilitate its tradition as a catalyst in improving healthcare options for area communities.

Foothills deliverers primary doctor’s care including behavioral counseling to all demographics — from patients who are non-insured to the fully insured.

Medicaid and Medicare recipients are always welcome.

Foothills is a leading Upstate S.C. Federally Qualified Health Center operating as a not-for-profit with two locations, in Clemson and Easley.

Offering a complete range of primary and preventive doctor care, counseling services and life-enhancing care committed to the communities it serves. Foothills Community Health Care is a member of the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association.

To learn more about Foothills visit www.myfchc.org or call 864-722-0283.

http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_foothills.jpg