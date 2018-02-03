S.C. Botanical Garden announces 2018 Winter Lecture series

CLEMSON – Searching for a way to escape winter? Come in out of the cold and join South Carolina Botanical Garden staff and guests for the 2018 Winter Lecture Series.

This year’s series boasts a lineup of artists and authors whose diverse, multidisciplinary work spans gardening, landscape design, hybridization, sustainability and more. This robust series is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday from Feb. 24 to March 17 in the Botanical Garden’s Hayden Conference Center, 150 Discovery Lane, Clemson, SC 29634. Cost is $25 per session, or $90 for the entire series. Friends of the Garden members get a 10 percent discount.

“We are very excited about our lineup of speakers for this year,” said Sue Watts, educational program coordinator. “We have a diverse list of speakers who will talk about topics ranging from making a good garden to hybridization of magnolias to recycling and composting with mushrooms and more.”

The schedule and speakers for this year’s Winter Lecture Series are:

Feb. 24 – Marian St.Clair, garden writer, Making Good Gardens Gathering Ideas & Inspiration from All the Right Places.

Steve Bender, Southern Living editor, The Grumpy Gardener: An A-Z Guide From the Galaxy’s Most Irritable Green Thumb.

March 3 — Kevin Parris, arboretum director, Spartanburg Community College, These Ain’t Your Mama’s Magnolias: Interspecific Hybridization of Magnolias.

Jon Fritz, Bluestem Landscape Design, Beyond the Bloom: Native Perennials for Form and Function.

March 10 — Mark Weathington, director, J.C. Raulston Arboretum, Gardening in the South: The Complete Homeowner’s Guide.

Ted Stephens, Nurseries Caroliniana, Landscaping with Members of the Lily Family.

March 17 — Rick Huffman,Earth Design, Understanding the Human Role on our Planet: Sustainability, Native Plants and Applied Ecology.

Joel Myers, Mushroom Mountain, Recycling and Composing with Mushrooms

For information about this lecture series, contact Sue Watts at watts9@clemson.edu or 864-656-2836.

Magnolia grandiflora "Kay Parris" is an upright, columnar southern magnolia that bears six-inch wide fragrant flowers and grows up to 25-30 ft. tall and 10 to 12 ft. wide after 15 years.

By Denise Attaway For The Sentinel-Progress

Reach Denise Attaway at 864-656-2702

