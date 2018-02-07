Oyster roast at St. Michael’s to benefit local charities

EASLEY — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will host its tenth annual oyster roast on Saturday, March 10 with proceeds going to assist multiple charitable organizations in the Pickens County area.

The event, which is held outdoors, will take place rain or shine so make sure to dress accordingly, said Shannon Keys. Personal oyster knives and gloves are also recommended.

Attendees of the roast will enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, Brunswick stew and beverages, although a photo ID is required.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance at the church office and are $40 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-11.

Kids 5-years-old and younger are free.

Tickets are available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. by cash or checks only.

No refunds will be issued for tickets and quantities are limited, she said.

The deadline for purchase is March 1.

Order forms are available at the church entrance as well as on the church’s website www.stmec.org.

For mail order tickets, guests wishing to attend are asked to send in completed order form and check to the attention of Shannon Swanson at St. Michael’s, 1200 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.

For more information about the event or ticket sales, call 864-859-6296, visit www.stmec.org, or e-mail office@stmec.org.

http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_oyster1.jpg Courtesy photo http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_oyster2.jpg Courtesy photo