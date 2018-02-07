SWU TRIO Student Support Services students were invited by the Charlotte Hornets for TRIO Day, a time to enjoy a basketball game vs. the Indiana Pacers and also take a glimpse inside the NBA franchise and meet members of the Hornets staff.

Pictured is student Terry House Jr. asking a question of the panel about staff positions within the Hornets and qualifications needed to land a job.

House is a Recreation and Sport Management major from Columbia.