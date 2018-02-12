Counties to target unsecured loads

PICKENS COUNTY — Nine counties, including Pickens, have been selected by Palmetto Pride to participate in a pilot program working to decrease the amount of roadside litter created by unsecured loads.

South Carolina state law states that no vehicle shall be driven or moved on any public highway unless such vehicle is constructed, loaded or covered to prevent load from dropping, escaping, or shifting in a manner that creates a safety hazard or deposits litter on public or private property.

Otherwise known as an unsecured load, this is form of littering contributes to more than 20 percent of roadside debris.

While it can be thought of as “unintentional” litter, PalmettoPride is making this a priority and tackling this issue head on.

There is a great deal of attention being placed on picking up the vast amount of litter that accumulates on our highways, and while pickup is necessary, prevention is better, they said.

“Tarp campaigns bring awareness to drivers on state litter laws and puts the power of prevention in the citizens’ hands,” said Sarah Lyles, executive director of PalmettoPride. “Our goal is to change the behavior that creates litter.”

PalmettoPride is distributing 5,000 tarps to nine counties that were selected to participate in the statewide pilot program.

Working with law enforcement partners and Keep America Beautiful, in addition to Pickens, Aiken, Bamberg, Berkeley, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties were selected.

Participating agencies will provide a warning to drivers and a brochure on properly securing their loads.

Several counties are currently doing their own local tarp campaigns, including Beaufort, Horry and Greenville. If positive results are noted, PalmettoPride plans to make the tarp campaign an on-going effort with counties across the state who are interested in participating.

For more information, please contact Sarah Lyles at slyles@palmettopride.org or 803-758-6034.

