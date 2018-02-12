Flower power! Tropical orchids at World of Energy

If you go: The show is free and open to the public from

UPSTATE — Beautiful and unusual tropical orchids of all shapes and sizes will be on display at Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center at Oconee Nuclear Station during a free orchid show Thursday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 24.

In its ninth year, the show is in partnership with the Blue Ridge Orchid Society (BROS) of South Carolina.

Mark Reinke, of Marble Branch Farms in Walhalla, S.C., will have a variety of unique blooming orchids on display. Reinke is an internationally known orchid hybridizer and grower.

Society members will be available to answer questions. Visitors also will have the opportunity to join the orchid society.

The show is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24.

Mark Reinke will have a variety of unique blooming orchids on display. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mark-Reinke.jpg Mark Reinke will have a variety of unique blooming orchids on display. Courtesy photo Visitors will have the opportunity to join the orchid society. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Orchid-Show.jpg Visitors will have the opportunity to join the orchid society. Courtesy photo The orchid show runs Feb. 22-24. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Orchid-Show-3.jpg The orchid show runs Feb. 22-24. Courtesy photo

Staff report