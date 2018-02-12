New officers for Ten at the Top

UPSTATE — Sue Schneider, executive director of Spartanburg Water, has been selected as the 2018-2019 Board of Directors Chair for Ten at the Top (TATT).

Schneider joined the Board of Directors in 2012 and previously served as the Vice Chair. She follows Hank McCullough of Piedmont Natural Gas, who was the 2016-2017 Chair and will serve as Immediate Past Chair.

Terence Roberts, the Mayor of Anderson, is moving from his role as Board Secretary to Vice Chair. Roberts is also a founding Board Member for Ten at the Top.

Pamela Christopher, the President of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce, is assuming the Board Secretary/Treasurer role. Christopher joined the Ten at the Top Board of Directors in 2015.

John Verreault from T.D. Bank and David Feild from Colliers International are serving as Development Co-Chairs. Verreault has been a Ten at the Top Board Member since 2014. Feild joined the board in 2016.

Comprised of public, private and civic leaders from across the ten-county Upstate South Carolina Region, TATT was created to connect and encourage regional collaboration through data-driven research and regular convening of leaders and citizens to address key issues facing the region.

TATT works with regional partners to foster collaboration and strategic planning to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life for Upstate residents both today and as the region continues to grow.

For more information on TATT, visit www.tenatthetop.org.

