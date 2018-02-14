Posted on by


Congratulations to Councilmen Kent Dykes, Terry Moore and Jim Robinson on their re-election to city council. Congratulations to Nick Caldwell on his re-election to Easley Combined Utility Commission. Congratulations to Terry Moore for being elected Mayor Pro Tem.


Courtesy photo

Congratulations to Councilmen Kent Dykes, Terry Moore and Jim Robinson on their re-election to city council. Congratulations to Nick Caldwell on his re-election to Easley Combined Utility Commission. Congratulations to Terry Moore for being elected Mayor Pro Tem.

Congratulations to Councilmen Kent Dykes, Terry Moore and Jim Robinson on their re-election to city council. Congratulations to Nick Caldwell on his re-election to Easley Combined Utility Commission. Congratulations to Terry Moore for being elected Mayor Pro Tem.
http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_council.jpgCongratulations to Councilmen Kent Dykes, Terry Moore and Jim Robinson on their re-election to city council. Congratulations to Nick Caldwell on his re-election to Easley Combined Utility Commission. Congratulations to Terry Moore for being elected Mayor Pro Tem. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:40 am |    

Doctor SWU? Ed.D. now offered on campus

Doctor SWU? Ed.D. now offered on campus
11:49 am |    

County to consider new tethering ordinance

County to consider new tethering ordinance
11:50 am |    

Second chances all around

Second chances all around
comments powered by Disqus