Congratulations to Councilmen Kent Dykes, Terry Moore and Jim Robinson on their re-election to city council. Congratulations to Nick Caldwell on his re-election to Easley Combined Utility Commission. Congratulations to Terry Moore for being elected Mayor Pro Tem.

Congratulations to Councilmen Kent Dykes, Terry Moore and Jim Robinson on their re-election to city council. Congratulations to Nick Caldwell on his re-election to Easley Combined Utility Commission. Congratulations to Terry Moore for being elected Mayor Pro Tem. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_council.jpg Congratulations to Councilmen Kent Dykes, Terry Moore and Jim Robinson on their re-election to city council. Congratulations to Nick Caldwell on his re-election to Easley Combined Utility Commission. Congratulations to Terry Moore for being elected Mayor Pro Tem. Courtesy photo