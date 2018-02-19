Fine Arts Center to host writing workshop

EASLEY — Have you ever dreamed of writing fiction but got bogged down in the process? The Fine Arts Center in Easley invites you to come and meet Carol Baldwin, local author and writing instructor, on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

Baldwin is a writer in Greenville, S.C., who has written for many local and national publications and presented at numerous writing and educational conferences.

She has published two nonfiction books and is working on her first young adult novel that takes place in Charlotte, N.C., in 1952.

As part of the workshop, Baldwin will provide some helpful tips and tools to write a short story or novel.

The evening will be fun, informative, and will whet your appetite to dig into that story lurking in your imagination just waiting to be written, said Amanda Gunter of The Fine Arts Center in a release.

This workshop, at 117 South Pendleton Street in Easley, is designed to be enjoyed by adults and students 4th grade and up. Admission is free.

Following the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to register for a writing class offered by Baldwin at the Fine Arts Center of Easley.

For more information, call 864-442-6027.

