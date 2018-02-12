Dear Editor:

This Valentine’s Day, many veterans who fought to preserve our freedoms will be hospitalized, receiving the medical care they earned, but separated from the homes and communities they defended.

No one should be alone on Valentine’s Day, and with the help of our grateful community, no veteran has to be.

Citizens in the community can arrange for a visit through our Voluntary Service Office during National Salute Week to visit veterans at the Dorn VA and remind them that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

Many of our Veterans are coming to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with special needs and challenges that require the hearts and hands of a new generation of VA volunteers. The William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center invites citizens, young and old, to join us in honoring our veterans year-round by learning more about VA’s volunteer program as well.

Every citizen can make a positive difference in the life of a veteran patient. Visits from community groups do so much to lift the spirits of our patients. I invite every member of our community to participate.

Please call our Voluntary Service office at 803.776.4000, ext. 6038 to schedule a visit and learn how to join the VA’s national salute to veteran patients.

David Omura

Director, William Jennings Bryan Dorn VAMC

Columbia, S.C.