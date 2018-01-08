Sidewalk Angels Foundation to support Humane Society

LIBERTY — Pickens County Humane Society (PCHS) recently announced how caring animal lovers from Pickens County, the Upstate and 47 different states and 12 countries rallied to provide the support needed to keep the PCHS doors open for an additional six months.

This Christmas miracle was made possible by over 1400 donors raising over the needed $70,000 through the PCHS GoFundMe account, seeing a flurry of activity beginning just a few short weeks ago after announcing without funding the shelter would be forced to close.

Maria Maldonado, Director of the Board and Secretary of Sidewalk Angels Foundation (SAF), heard the plea through a PCHS supporter. Dedicated to providing critically needed funds in support of no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues fighting for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice across the country, Ms. Maldonado reached out to Mrs. Gamble to share SAF felt PCHS fit that criteria and confirmed they would provide their generous support to assure the doors remained open.

“We are beyond words to express how truly blessed we are and thankful,” said Director Gamble. “This donation guarantees an additional full month of operating costs and keeps our vision alive. We are working toward big goals for 2018 as we shared earlier to include adding a spay and neuter clinic, and this support will play a huge part going forward toward those goals.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/pickenscountyhumanesociety to support and share the Save the Animals campaign, and www.pickenscountyhumanesociety.com for more information about Pickens County Humane Society, their long-term plan, and the cats and dogs available for adoption.

To learn more about the mission and good deeds of Sidewalk Angles Foundation, visit www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.org.

