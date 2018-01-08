It’s that time of year again …

Modern-day tips (not part of the original recipe): Refrigerate batter for at least one hour before rolling and cutting cookies. Bake in a quick oven (375°) for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

PICKENS COUNTY — Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands kicks off the next century of female entrepreneurs with the highly anticipated 2018 Girl Scout cookie season.

The 101st year of Girl Scouts selling cookies begins with the return of the popular Girl Scout S’mores.

Today, the Girl Scout Cookie Program not only teaches girls essential entrepreneurial skills but also powers amazing experiences for them across the United States, said a spokesperson for the organization.

After last year’s 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies, troops in South Carolina are kicking off this season with the return of Girl Scout S’mores — the most popular flavor to launch in the 101 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Consumers can now help fuel transformative leadership experiences and build the next generation of by purchasing Girl Scout S’mores and classic favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker and Leader (GIRL) sets out to sell delicious cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success.

Almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season. And all of the net revenue raised — 100 percent of it — stays within the 22 council area.

Councils use cookie earnings to power amazing experiences for girls through their programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities and more.

Troop 1124 in Anderson used money from the Cookie program to buy pajamas, underwear, socks, stuffed animals, brushes/combos and toothbrushes for children in the DSS system, new to their foster parents.

That same troop also gave money to the Anderson District Bridge Academy to help by Christmas gifts for 35 students.

However, girls’ cookie earnings alone aren’t enough to power the Girl Scout Movement — investing in girls is important year-round, not just during cookie season …

Last year, Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands debuted Girl Scout S’mores — a crispy graham cookie double dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating — which are sure to be best-sellers again.

According to the Council, Girl Scout Cookies are made by two licensed bakers: ABC Smart Cookies and Little Brownie Bakers.

Each Girl Scout council can choose who they want to provide their beloved biscuits, just like each baker gets to choose what to call their Cookies and what recipe to use. That’s why you wept that time you wanted Tagalongs, but thought you could only get Peanut Butter Patties — before realizing they were the same thing.

The tradition of Girl Scout Cookie sales began in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop from Muskogee, Okla. began selling simple sugar cookies in their high school cafeteria as a service project.

The 101st year of Girl Scouts selling cookies begins with the return of the popular Girl Scout S'mores. Almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year. Nearly $800 million is netted in sales during the average season. In 1933, where the first official sale took place, you could snag a box of 44 cookies for 23 cents, or dish out the big bucks ($1.24!) for six boxes. Caramel delights are a modern day staple when it come time for cookie orders. Cookie sales start Jan. 12.

The 101st year of Girl Scouts selling cookies begins Jan. 12

Original 1922 Girl Scout Cookie recipe: 1 cup of butter, or substitute 1 cup of sugar 2 tablespoons of milk 2 eggs 1 teaspoon of vanilla 2 cups of flour 2 teaspoons of baking powder Cream butter and sugar; add well-beaten eggs, then milk, flavoring, flour, and baking powder. Roll thin and bake in quick oven. (Sprinkle sugar on top.) This amount makes six to seven dozen. Modern-day tips (not part of the original recipe): Refrigerate batter for at least one hour before rolling and cutting cookies. Bake in a quick oven (375°) for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

