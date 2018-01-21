Fun on a snow day

EASLEY — The Upstate was treated to its second big snowfall of the year this week, prompting schools to shut down, businesses to close early and bread and milk to vanish from grocery store shelves.

But while some may have been content to ride out the weather in the cozy comfort of their homes, others took the opportunity to get outside and have some fun.

Crystal Haydon and her family moved to Easley from Florida last week — just in time for the snow.

“We’ve been sledding and having snowball fights and just having a good time out here,” she said while ducking snowballs. “This has been so much fun.”

Haydon said her family was originally from the Upstate so this wasn’t their first snowfall, but some of the younger kids were too small and wouldn’t have remembered it.

“Moving back to the area has been a good thing and I know it’s been cold in Florida recently, but we wouldn’t have had this kind of snow down there,” she said.

In all, depending on where you were, a little over an inch dusted the ground across Pickens County.

Black ice made for some treacherous road conditions and county officials stated they had several reports of accidents and of cars skidding off roadways.

“We probably should have stayed home, but what can I say? Sometimes I make bad decisions,” laughed Jeremy Norris, who was sitting on the side of the road waiting for a friend to come pull him out of the ditch. “It didn’t look that icy, and my truck’s pretty big so I thought I’d be OK. But I guess that’s why they call it ‘black ice.’”

Norris said he and a friend had been out all morning spinning ‘doughnuts’ in empty parking lots.

“We thought we could make some extra money by pulling people out of ditches but we didn’t see anyone,” Norris said. “So we headed for the parking lots instead. And now here we are … ”

“I’m not exactly sure it’s legal … But it’s a lot of fun,” his friend said. “We didn’t have any problems at all and then we go off the road when we’re done and just trying to get home. Figures.”

When asked, after all of this, if they would go out again the next time it snows, they looked at each other and broke into grins.

“Probably,” they said.

Sledding fun! http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_FB_IMG_1516213243944.jpg Sledding fun! Courtesy photo Jordan, Hanna Grace, David and Matthew taking full advantage of the snow day. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_FB_IMG_1516213255009.jpg Jordan, Hanna Grace, David and Matthew taking full advantage of the snow day. Courtesy photo Sam Strickland thought the sidewalk slush tasted pretty good … Ew … http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-009.jpg Sam Strickland thought the sidewalk slush tasted pretty good … Ew … Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Old Market Square in Easley. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-033.jpg Old Market Square in Easley. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Snowing in Easley. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-043.jpg Snowing in Easley. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Barn on SC 135 headed to Dacusville. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-050.jpg Barn on SC 135 headed to Dacusville. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress A wintery scene. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-061.jpg A wintery scene. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Mathew Maw has perfected the art of constructing the perfect snowball. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-069.jpg Mathew Maw has perfected the art of constructing the perfect snowball. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Heads up! http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-075.jpg Heads up! Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Hannah Grace Bryson prepares to attack Jordan Bryson. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-119.jpg Hannah Grace Bryson prepares to attack Jordan Bryson. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Brrr … http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_002.jpg Brrr … Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Snow angels! http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_006.jpg Snow angels! Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Snowball fight! http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snowday2018-106.jpg Snowball fight! Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

