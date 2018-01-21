13 arrested in undercover meth sting

PICKENS COUNTY — Thirteen people from all over the county were arrested following a months-long undercover sting by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Kevin Bruening, 55, of Pickens has been charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine from offenses that occurred in August of last year.

Kurtis Russell Burns, 37, of Liberty is facing five counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of Distribution of Marijuana, two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine in close proximity of a school (Liberty High School), Marijuana Possession with intent to Distribute, three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Bail was denied.

Scott Allen Durham, 54, from Central has four charges against him including Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd, Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime from offences occurring in November and December of 2017. He is currently in the custody of the Pickens County Detention Center on a total of $40,000 in surety bonds.

Sheila Elaine Durham, 48, of Central is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. She was released from custody after posting a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Jeremy Lee Farmer, 29, of Easley is charged with one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine but is currently in custody of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest is pending.

Joshua Dalton Kelly, 33, of Greenville is also currently incarcerated in Spartanburg County. PCSO has placed a “hold” on Kelly and he will face charges of two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine from offences dating back to July of 2017.

Brandi Nicole O’Bryant, 33, of Central was arrested on Jan. 16 for Trafficking of Methamphetamine. She is currently in the detention center on a $10,000 surety bond.

Also charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine is Jonathan Michael Palm, 29, of Greenville. He was released after posting a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

William Lee Pressley, 41, of Pickens is in the custody of the Spartanburg County Detention Center (SCDC) but has charges waiting for him including two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd.

Also in SCDC is Darrin Fitzgerald Rice, 50, of Pickens. Rice is looking at one charge of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and his bond has yet to be determined.

Tracy Renee Scivedge, 46, of Easley is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center on $30,000 in surety bonds stemming from Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine charges.

Kenneth Clayton Waldrop, 55, from Greenville was released from custody after posting $120,000 in surety bonds stemming from four counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd.

And finally, an unidentified suspect — whose arrest is pending — will face one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

PCSO Creed Hashe stated the suspect was currently undergoing necessary medical care but that he was aware of the charges.

“During times when it appears that we have turned a blind eye to the people responsible for perpetuating the drug trade in Pickens County, rest assured that we are merely working behind the scenes to identify and eradicate those that choose to perpetuate the drug trade in Pickens County, said Sheriff Clark. “The Sheriff’s Office is as committed today as we have ever been in the mission to restore all of our communities to a time when drug activity was something that occurred elsewhere and not in our backyard.

“The great people in this county continue to work with us on a daily basis and these arrests represent the people’s desire to take back their streets,” he said.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

