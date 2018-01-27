Structure fire on Scotland Road

EASLEY — On Jan. 23, 2018 at 3:48 a.m., the Easley Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located at 329 Scotland Road in the Easley Rural Fire District.

“We were assisted by the Pickens Rural Fire Department who sent one Tanker and personnel through the Box Alarm System,” said Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack in a release. “Upon arrival, fire personnel found a single family dwelling fully engulfed in fire.”

Fire attack began and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes utilizing three engine companies, one tanker and two support vehicles, officials said.

The home was vacant and there were no smoke alarms or fire suppression system present.

“Overhaul operations were conducted to ensure the fire was completely extinguished,” stated the department. “Pickens County EMS, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Easley Combined Utilities responded to assist in addition to fire apparatus.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Easley Fire Department Origin and Cause Team.

