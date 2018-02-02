Got junk? The ‘Pickers’ are coming!

PICKENS COUNTY — The popular reality TV show American Pickers will be returning to South Carolina to film episodes throughout the region this Winter.

The show, headed by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on the History Channel.

Together, Mike and Frank turn up in small towns and rural areas across the country hunting for valuable antiques hidden amongst the clutter. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” said a spokesperson for the show. “Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.”

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way, they said.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” read a statement from the show’s producers. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

They can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GotAPick.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

