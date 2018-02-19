Baptist Easley to join opioid pilot program

EASLEY — During a recent South Carolina Birth Outcomes Initiative meeting, four S.C. hospitals, including Baptist Easley, were selected to participate in the Managing Abstinence in Newborns (MAiN) program, an innovative treatment model for opioid-dependent newborns.

Developed and piloted at the Greenville Health System (GHS), this therapy proactively targets symptoms associated with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), a group of problems a newborn experiences when exposed to addictive illegal or prescription drugs while in the mother’s womb.

A spokesperson for MAiN said the program features three key components: treatment for withdrawal in the newborns is started right away to reduce pain and health complications, the mom is allowed to room-in with the baby for a week to help provide care and gain parenting skills and the baby continues to be weaned off the opioids at home — avoiding a lengthy hospital stay.

The S.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) provided $1.2 million to support the initial pilot and analysis of the program at GHS and has designated $2.5 million over the next five years to expand the MAiN program to up to 10 additional hospitals across the state, they said.

“The MAiN program is an excellent example of public health finance supporting private development and implementation of evidence-based health practices,” said Joshua Baker, director of DHS. “While we’re still early in the project, this community-driven investment is producing better health outcomes for South Carolina’s children every day.”

Hospitals selected for the MAiN program will receive up to $30,000 each to cover start-up expenses such as monitors, equipment, case manager or social work hours, etc.

In addition, GHS will provide web-based tools and resources, training and technical support to assist with program implementation and patient care, they said.

“MAiN babies at GHS have better health outcomes, including reduced length of stay and lessened use of health care services, than other published national treatment models of care for newborns with NAS,” said Dr. Jennifer Hudson, medical director of newborn services at Greenville Memorial Hospital and pioneer of the MAiN program. “We are excited to share our achievement with other facilities so that opioid-exposed newborns might be cared for in their own communities.”

In addition to Baptist Easley, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia and Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were selected for the expansion of the MAiN pilot program.

MAiN is an innovative treatment model for opioid-dependent newborns. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_baby.jpg MAiN is an innovative treatment model for opioid-dependent newborns. Courtesy photo Baptist Easley has been selected to participate in a pilot program aimed at helping opioid addicted newborns. http://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Baptist_Easley.jpg Baptist Easley has been selected to participate in a pilot program aimed at helping opioid addicted newborns. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.