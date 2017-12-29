Avis L. Hughes

EASLEY — Mrs. Avis Irene Loudermilk Hughes, 82, wife of the late Ray Hughes, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Born in Oconee County, a daughter of the late Albert James Loudermilk and the late Hettie Derrick Loudermilk, Mrs. Hughes was a retired business owner and a member of Easley Church of God.

Surviving are a son, Donny Hughes of Easley; a daughter, Debbie Hughes of Easley; a brother, Raymond A. Loudermilk (Romelle) of Walhalla; a sister, Louise L. Brown (Tommy) of Greer; two grandchildren, Bridget Esuary and Christel Stewart (Chris); and four great-grandchildren, Ethan Esuary, Adrianna Esuary, Connor Stewart and Cydney Stewart. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hughes was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Renee Hughes; and a brother, Harold T. Loudermilk.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at Easley Church of God with Rev. Steve Knight and Rev. Dr. David T. Sustar officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 12:30 p.m.until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church, prior to the service.

The family was at the home.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Easley Church of God, P.O. Box 443, Easley, SC 29641.

