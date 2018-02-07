Frances B. Tripp

PIEDMONT — Frances Beiers Tripp, 95, of Piedmont, wife of the late Harold Tripp, Sr., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday Feb. 4, 2018.

Born in Woodruff, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Rosa Theo Beiers.

Mrs. Tripp was a homemaker and faithful member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and her church and was active in many ministries of the church including Women’s Missions and working in the nursery.

Surviving are her children, Harold Tripp, Jr, (Debra) and Rosa Tripp all of Piedmont; grandchildren, Holly Boatwright (Ashley), Emily Rapp (Bryce) and Thomas Tripp (Kristin); great grandchildren, Seth Boatwright, Lily Boatwright, Caroline Rapp, Grace Tripp, Audrey Tripp, a baby boy Rapp to be born in May; and a sister, Sybil Willey of Greenville.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Myrtle Lee Franklin, Mable Morgan and Lois Blackwell; and brothers, Bill and Mike Beiers.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Airy Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family received friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 1-2:45 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford Street, Greenville, SC 29609.

The family was at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.