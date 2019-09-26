EASLEY — The annual Fall for the Arts will be held Oct. 5 in Old Market Square in downtown Easley.

The event marks the end of the Farmer’s Market 2019 season and will feature the usual array of crafters, artisans and local growers. Additionally, many local businesses and charitable organizations use the event to spread the word and garner support along with some great food and music.

This year, over 130 vendors are signed up for the event.

No parking will be permitted in the Square after 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 in preparation for the festival, according to city officials.

The 2019 Fall for the Arts runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5, rain or shine.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com