EASLEY — The Foothills Playhouse in historic West End Hall presents their extended 2019-2020 season, starting off with On Golden Pond, which premiers Sept. 27.

On Golden Pond is a 1979 play by Ernest Thompson that tells the story of aging couple Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spend each summer at their home on a lake called Golden Pond.

During the year the story takes place, they are visited by daughter Chelsea with her fiancé Billy Ray and his son Billy Ray Jr. The play explores the often turbulent relationship the young woman shared with her father growing up as well as the difficulties faced by a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage.

The play runs through Oct. 13. with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays and 3 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_OnGoldenPond.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com