PICKENS — A huge thank you to all the volunteers who made Super Saturday so successful! The weather was perfect, which made the festivities fun for all! Also, thanks to all the parents who were so supportive of the children and to our neighbors from Easley, Pendleton and Seneca who came to play football!

I would like to commend the Spirit Queen participants. The combined efforts of these 20 young ladies raised $3,386.49 which will go towards our scholarship/recreation programs. One in particular is the renovation of Bruce Field. Way to go ladies!

The Spirit Queen contestants and their escorts were as follows: Ansley Skye DeRossett was escorted by Choice Bentley; Malanah Eva Jean Foster was escorted by her grandfather, Steven Zebold; Sophie Faith Lawson was escorted by Dillon Reed ; Aubrey Danielle Brewer was escorted by her father, Jake Cuthbertson; Ryleigh Shay George was escorted by her grandfather, John George; Brailyn Elisea MacLean was escorted by Noah Madden; McKenzie Nicole Grant was escorted by her uncle, Jacob Rusher; Ava Scarlett Crumpton was escorted by her father, Ben Crumpton; Kendall Mae Holbrooks was escorted by her brother, Talan Bryson; Kadyn James Welborn Mitchell was escorted by her father, Travis Mitchell; Serenitie Irene Gilstrap was escorted by Logan Wood; Canela Sulema Flores was escorted by her brother, Kyran Flores; Harper Rae McMahan was escorted by her brothers, Elijah and Wyatt McMahan; Ella Catherine Smith was escorted by her father, Travis Smith; Annika Lynn Weis was escorted by her brother, Jackson Weis; Allie Brooke Avant was escorted by Mason Dillard; Alyssa Khole Bowie was escorted by Harrison Johnson; Addison Leigh Avant was escorted by Grayson Dillard; Ashton McKenzie Noon was escorted by her brother, Dillon Owens; and Bailey Elizabeth Whitehead was escorted by her father, Travis Whitehead. Congratulations ladies on a job well done!

Princess winners this year were Miss Harper Rae McMahan, Miss Ryleigh Shay George, Miss Ansley Skye DeRossett, Miss McKenzie Nicole Grant, Miss Sophie Faith Lawson and Miss Kendall Mae Holbrooks. The 2019 Pickens Recreation Spirit Queen is Miss Serenity Irene Gilstrap.

Sponsoring a day-long event of this magnitude requires the support of many volunteers. We would like to thank the following individuals for helping to make Super Saturday a success. We will try and acknowledge those who were so instrumental, but please forgive us in advance for any oversights.

A tremendous thank you to our concession gang: Tammy Anthony, Kirk Porter, Shawna Parham, Alyson Moore, Craig Spivey, Scott Kelley and Melissa Barone; gate-keepers: Rodney DeRossett, Amy Avant, Patty Henderson, Chris Madden and Stephanie Ramey; press box duties: Marty Harris and Bryan Hester; clock operator: Robert Patterson; Spirit Queen pagent helpers: Kamryn Cox, Jennifer Mitchell and Amy Avant; chain crew: Chris Pridmore; and a special thank you to all those who stayed to help with trash detail.

Thanks to Lowes of Easley for the beautiful flowers that were used in our Spirit Queen Presentation and Ingles for the donation of hot dog buns. Kudos to Cheryl Edge for making the Queen/Princesses sashes.

Thanks Cheryl for sharing your time and talents with us! Finally, last but not least, thanks to Chad Smith and Pickens High School for the use of the stadium. As always, thank you parents for being such a great support group! We appreciate you allowing us to “have fun with” and know your beautiful children.

Parents, don’t forget Rec. Night is Oct. 4 at the Pickens High School vs Wren varsity football game. More information will be distributed by your coaches Come visit our booth this year at the 2019 Pumpkin Festival. We will again be serving hot dogs, nachos, sno-cones and pickles with all proceeds going towards Rec. Dept. projects.

This year’s festival is planned for Saturday, October 12. See you there!

Mark your calendars now, basketball registration begins in October.

Spirit Queen participants raised $3,386.49 to go to the rec. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_rec1.jpg Spirit Queen participants raised $3,386.49 to go to the rec. Courtesy photo From left: Carson Davis, 2018 Spirit Queen; Dillon Reed and Sophie Lawson, Ryleigh George and John George, Choice Bentley and Ansley DeRossett, Logan Wood and Serenitie Gilstrap, Elijah, Wyatt and Harper McMahan, Kenzie Grant and Jacob Rusher, and Kendall Mae Holbrooks and Talan Bryson https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_rec2.jpg From left: Carson Davis, 2018 Spirit Queen; Dillon Reed and Sophie Lawson, Ryleigh George and John George, Choice Bentley and Ansley DeRossett, Logan Wood and Serenitie Gilstrap, Elijah, Wyatt and Harper McMahan, Kenzie Grant and Jacob Rusher, and Kendall Mae Holbrooks and Talan Bryson Courtesy photo From left: Sophie Lawson, Ryleigh George, Ansley DeRossett, Serenitie Gilstrap, Harper McMahan, Kenzie Grant and Kendall Mae Holbrooks. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_rec3.jpg From left: Sophie Lawson, Ryleigh George, Ansley DeRossett, Serenitie Gilstrap, Harper McMahan, Kenzie Grant and Kendall Mae Holbrooks. Courtesy photo

By Cheri Anthony For The Sentinel-Progress