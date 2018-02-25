Library to host Alzheimer’s Association workshop

A free, interactive workshop will be held on Monday, March 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Memorial Library in Easley. A free, interactive workshop will be held on Monday, March 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Memorial Library in Easley. People with Alzheimer’s can lose track of dates, seasons and the passage of time. People with Alzheimer’s can lose track of dates, seasons and the passage of time. For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org. For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org.

EASLEY — A free, interactive workshop will be held on Monday, March 5 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Memorial Library in Easley where representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association will present information and answer questions from the public.

The Alzheimer’s Association, which was founded in 1980, reaches millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s across the globe and are considered one of the leading voluntary health organizations in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The workshop, which is open to all, is designed to help family, friends and caregivers to recognize the warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease as early detection can give the personthe best chance to begin drug therapy, enroll in clinical studies and plan for the future.

Among the topics set for discussion are the 10 warning signs for Alzheimer’s Disease. They include:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life: One of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s is memory loss, especially forgetting recently learned information. Others include forgetting important dates or events; asking for the same information over and over; increasingly needing to rely on memory aids (e.g., reminder notes or electronic devices) or family members for things they used to handle on their own.

Challenges in planning or solving problems: Some people may experience changes in their ability to develop and follow a plan or work with numbers. They may have trouble following a familiar recipe or keeping track of monthly bills. They may have difficulty concentrating and take much longer to do things than they did before.

Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure: People with Alzheimer’s often find it hard to complete daily tasks. Sometimes, people may have trouble driving to a familiar location, managing a budget at work or remembering the rules of a favorite game.

Confusion with time or place: People with Alzheimer’s can lose track of dates, seasons and the passage of time. They may have trouble understanding something if it is not happening immediately. Sometimes they may forget where they are or how they got there.

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships: For some people, having vision problems is a sign of Alzheimer’s. They may have difficulty reading, judging distance and determining color or contrast, which may cause problems with driving.

New problems with words in speaking or writing: People with Alzheimer’s may have trouble following or joining a conversation. They may stop in the middle of a conversation and have no idea how to continue or they may repeat themselves. They may struggle with vocabulary, have problems finding the right word or call things by the wrong name (e.g., calling a “watch” a “hand-clock”).

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps: A person with Alzheimer’s disease may put things in unusual places. They may lose things and be unable to go back over their steps to find them again. Sometimes, they may accuse others of stealing. This may occur more frequently over time.

Decreased or poor judgment: People with Alzheimer’s may experience changes in judgment or decision-making. For example, they may use poor judgment when dealing with money, giving large amounts to telemarketers. They may pay less attention to grooming or keeping themselves clean.

Withdrawal from work or social activities: A person with Alzheimer’s may start to remove themselves from hobbies, social activities, work projects or sports. They may have trouble keeping up with a favorite sports team or remembering how to complete a favorite hobby. They may also avoid being social because of the changes they have experienced.

Changes in mood and personality: The mood and personalities of people with Alzheimer’s can change. They can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious. They may be easily upset at home, at work, with friends or in places where they are out of their comfort zone.

For more information about this program, call the library at 850-7077.

For more information about the Alzheimer's Association, visit www.alz.org.

Know the 10 signs: Early detection matters

