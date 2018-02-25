Duke joins in “EWeek” at McKissick

Duke Energy employee volunteers from Oconee Nuclear Station built and launched rockets with fourth-grade students at McKissick. Duke Energy employee volunteers from Oconee Nuclear Station built and launched rockets with fourth-grade students at McKissick. National Engineers Week runs annually Feb. 18-24. National Engineers Week runs annually Feb. 18-24. Each year, EWeek reaches thousands of schools, businesses and community groups across the U.S. Each year, EWeek reaches thousands of schools, businesses and community groups across the U.S.

EASLEY — Duke Energy employee volunteers from Oconee Nuclear Station built and launched rockets with fourth-grade students at McKissick Academy of Science and Technology, during National Engineers Week, which runs annually Feb. 18-24.

Founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) in 1951 and also known as “EWeek” the event is dedicated to ensuring a well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.

“Today, EWeek is a formal coalition of more than 70 engineering, education and cultural societies, and more than 50 corporations and government agencies,” said a NSPE spokesperson. “Dedicated to raising public awareness of engineers’ positive contributions to quality of life, EWeek promotes recognition among parents, teachers and students of the importance of a technical education and a high level of math, science and technology literacy, and motivates youth, to pursue engineering careers in order to provide a diverse and vigorous engineering workforce.”

Each year, EWeek reaches thousands of schools, businesses and community groups across the U.S., they said.

“At the McKissick Academy of Science and Technology, we are committed to building students who will enter the waters of middle school, high school, and beyond with an edge in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” said a spokesperson for Duke Energy.

At the revamped McKissick magnet school, new principal Heather Touchberry stresses the importance of STEM in her principal’s message.

“Our project-based curriculum is built around the three pillars of STEM: Biomedical Science, Computer Science, and Engineering Design, and we are preparing an experience to lead students to success in all three,” she wrote. “Resources such as Project Lead the Way Modules, a 1:1 technology program, Montessori classrooms, community partnerships, and the “Shark Tank” lab are all features that MAST students will have at their fingertips to help them outpace their peers in STEM education.

“But before the resources, programs, and curriculum, we believe that great learning starts with culture – a culture that fosters creativity and inquiry between students, teachers, and community. We’re striving to create minds that ask questions no one has asked before and find answers that change our world,” she said.

